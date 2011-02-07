Share AutoBild.de asked me to create some “Backwards Cars”. So I have choosen some upcoming cars from the CarShow in Geneve, some classic cars and important cars opened Photoshop and fliped over the driver cabin, did some photoshopping so it looked more realistic. The best things are the new door concepts which I created.
Share AutoBild.de asked me to create some MashUp-Cars for April Fools’ Day. The idea was to create something like an asian-car-copycat. So we mixed up some european/us cars and in most cases – the new MashUp-Cars are more attractive then the original ones. – Hope you like it. By the way, AutoBild.de created a nice story around it. A StartUp-Company […]
Share Today, Autobild.de asked me to create an image of the upcoming new Opel Astra Cabrio, based on the Opel Astra GTC. Here it is the new Opel Astra Convertible… Hope you like it. »crosslinked«
Porsche baut ihre Kompetenz bei Performance und hoher Effizienz durch intensive Entwicklungsarbeit im Bereich der Hybrid-Technologie weiter aus. Mit dem Porsche 918 RSR präsentiert der Hersteller sportlicher Premium-Fahrzeuge eine High End-Synthese aus den erfolgreichen Hybrid-Konzepten des Jahres 2010.
The special editions LUXGEN7 SUV Sports+ is introduced with brand new appearances and interior design. To offer models with high functional features which are different with the existing models in the market, LUXGEN7 SUV Sports+ applies the black/red two-tone paintwork…
Kia Motors Corporation has released the first official photos of the next generation Picanto city car, which now offers a bolder, more mature and more self confident look. Completely redesigned and re-engineered, the new car has grown in overall length and wheelbase…
Share Menschen haben Angst und Panik vor der totalen Überwachung. Die größte Bedrohung scheint für viele “Google Street View” zu sein. Gleichzeitig veröffentlichen immer mehr Personen ihre privaten Vorlieben, Details und vor allem Fotos aus ihrem Leben in Social-Networks wie “Facebook”, “Xing”, “StudiVZ”. Sie checken in “Facebook-Places” und “FourSquare” ein. Uns bleibt nichts anderes übrig, als “Gefällt mir” anzuklicken. Von […]
Perfectly in time for the Range Rover’s 40th birthday, Mansory is introducing a programme for personalising the off-road classic. To be precise, for its sports derivative, the Range Rover Sport. As is the case with all modifications from Mansory, both the body and the interior are subjected to a complete working-over and topped off with powerful engine tuning.
Our friends at Chromjuwelen.com bought and pimped an International Harvester Scout II for General Tire and we thought: “Babez.de needs a Show Truck too!”. Today I saw this incredible PM-Pick-Up at “Famila-Store” and it only cost 12,99 EURO. Here it is…